VIENNA, November 27. /TASS/. The OSCE Permanent Council has adopted a consolidated budget for the coming year totaling 123.2 million euros, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said.

"On November 27, 2026, the OSCE Permanent Council adopted the organization’s consolidated budget for 2027, totaling 123.2 million euros, which exceeds this year’s expenditure by a mere 0.1%," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Polyansky, Russia joined the general consensus on this document as the budget drafters took into account Russia’s comments. The OSCE’s expenditure on its humanitarian institutions, regarding whose political activities and budgetary discipline Moscow has raised concerns, will remain at the 2026 level, he added.