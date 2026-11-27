PYONGYANG, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian delegation that participated in the 13th meeting of the intergovernmental commission with the DPRK has fulfilled all the directives issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Alexander Kozlov, said during a meeting with Pak Thae Song, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the DPRK, a TASS correspondent reports.

"I can assure you that our delegation has carried out all the instructions given to us by our president," Kozlov said. He also thanked the host side for hospitality, noting that the Russian delegates feel at home in Pyongyang.

For his part, Pak Thae Song emphasized the importance of consistently implementing the agreements reached during Russian-Korean summits. According to him, the 13th meeting of the intergovernmental commission provided an opportunity to review the results of joint efforts and discuss new projects, the implementation of which should yield tangible benefits for the peoples of both nations.

The North Korean premier also spoke highly of the performances by Russian artists, which were held in conjunction with the intergovernmental commission meeting. He noted that the arrival of these artistic groups helped the people of the DPRK gain a deeper understanding of Russian culture and served to strengthen the friendship between the two states.

During his visit, Kozlov also held a separate formal meeting with First Deputy Premier Kim Tok Hun. Earlier, the minister also held talks with Kim Jong Un, Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, and attended a concert by Russian performers.

The 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation took place in Pyongyang from November 25 to 27. Following the meeting, Kozlov and the DPRK Minister of External Economic Relations, Yun Jong Ho, signed a protocol on the further development of bilateral cooperation.