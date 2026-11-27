SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Severodvinsk, a TASS correspondent reports.

At the pier of Sevmash, the head of state will take part in a flag-raising ceremony on the nuclear·powered submarine cruiser Perm and will hold a meeting on the development of nuclear submarines, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today there will be a ceremony to raise a naval flag on the nuclear submarine Perm. The president will take part," he told reporters. "After that, he will hold a meeting there to discuss the development of the group of multi·purpose nuclear submarines."

He said that this is "a very important component of our nuclear triad. The importance of the nuclear triad in the current geopolitical conditions is confirmed every day, it cannot be overstated. Our country is currently operating in a very hostile environment, so this nuclear triad is a reliable guarantee of our security," he noted.

Besides, Putin "will deal with regional issues and meet with Governor Alexander Tsybulsky," Peskov added.