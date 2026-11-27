ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Turkish companies have completed 2,190 projects in Russia worth $103 bln, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said at the Russian-Turkish business forum in Istanbul, held on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

"Turkish contractors have successfully completed 2,190 projects in Russia. The total value of these projects amounts to $103 bln. These projects were implemented between 1990 and 2022. Our contractors are ready to share their international expertise and deliver high-quality work in future projects in Russia, contributing to their implementation," the Turkish minister said.

The business forum is organized by Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the two countries’ ministries of trade and economic development.