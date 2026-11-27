BERLIN, November 27. /TASS/. Germany can not act as a neutral mediator in resolving the conflict in Ukraine because of its anti-Russia position and belligerent rhetoric, but what Berlin can and should do is immediately engage in direct dialogue with Moscow, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said.

In a podcast hosted by the Die Welt newspaper, she was asked what position she would take in Ukraine talks. "First of all, I would like everyone to come to the negotiating table, because it is our duty. We must end the war as soon as possible. This is my position," she replied.

According to her, Germany assumed the role of a "neutral broker" after World War II but Berlin can't call itself that now. "We are no longer capable of being that because we're too deeply involved. Russia sees us as a warring party. Given all this belligerent rhetoric, this comes as no surprise," the AfD co-chair noted.

Weidel believes that the current German government may think it's acting in good faith, but is misguided. She called on the country’s leadership, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to start talking with both sides of the conflict, instead of just one. "If I were Friedrich Merz or someone like him, I would just advise to immediately travel to Moscow and sit at the negotiating table with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, and then meet with [Vladimir] Zelensky. Or vice versa, although they already keep visiting Kiev. But it's only Kiev they visit, not Moscow," Weidel specified.

She added that after trips to Moscow and Kiev, German officials should travel to the United States to act as mediators and agree on a common negotiating position. In her view, such a step would be fully in line with Germany's traditional diplomatic approach. "I don’t understand why none of this is being done. This is what I would have done," the AfD co-chair concluded.

Earlier, Putin announced that Russia had sent invitations to some European representatives to visit Moscow to clarify their position on possible participation in the peace process. In response, Merz expressed readiness to hold talks with Russia but said negotiations should be held on neutral territory. Later, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho confirmed that Russia’s proposal had been received. She added, however, that Brussels was not prepared for bilateral consultations with Moscow and sought to hold talks on Ukraine only in multilateral format.