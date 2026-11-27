SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, November 27. /TASS/. Yasen-M class multi-purpose submarines are capable of executing missions in any part of the World Ocean while operating covertly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the ceremony for the first hoisting of the naval ensign aboard the nuclear-powered submarine Perm.

"Yasen-M class multi-purpose submarines meet both current and future requirements. They represent a vital component of the Russian Navy. They are capable of successfully carrying out missions in any region of the World Ocean, operating in stealth, and employing all types of sea-based cruise missiles, as well as Tsirkon hypersonic missiles - which have demonstrated both immense strike power and high precision," he noted.