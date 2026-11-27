BERLIN, November 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has to make territorial concessions if it wants to see peace, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Alice Weidel said.

"It is absolutely unrealistic to say today" that a peace treaty can be concluded without Kiev withdrawing from the territories Russia considers to be its own and where a Russian-speaking population lives, she said on a podcast hosted by the Die Welt newspaper.

"The Russians want to create a security corridor between themselves and NATO," she noted. "And they won't budge on that."

Weisel posited that the United States would not have agreed to the Warsaw Pact had it allowed countries to deploy their missile systems in Mexico or Canada. "I don’t understand why no one is talking about the fact that Russia has security interests," she said, adding that US President Donald Trump had stated that he understood Russia had such interests.

"Russian-speaking territories will become part of Russia, and the Russians won't have it any other way," she said. "And why should they?"

She noted she also believes, as many other do, that "Ukraine has essentially lost the war." In her words, the 2022 Istanbul memorandum offered more favorable terms for Kiev than what it will get now.