BEIRUT, November 27. /TASS/. Lebanon would like hostilities with Israel to end while the latter is not complying with the framework agreement providing for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the occupied areas and the deployment of the Lebanese army along the southern border, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said.

"We are interested in ending hostilities with Israel and are seriously committed to implementing the US-brokered agreements reached on June 26," he said as cited by the presidential press service.

According to Aoun, he expects a new Israeli government to be formed, hoping that it will adjust its policies and honor its commitments. Ending the state of hostility between Lebanon and Israel will be good for the entire region, he emphasized.

Following five rounds of US-brokered consultations in Washington, Lebanon and Israel signed, on June 26, a framework agreement, under which the Lebanese military is to gradually restore effective sovereign control over the entire Lebanese territory while Israel is to withdraw its troops from the occupied areas. Israel, however, keeps on delaying the withdrawal of its troops, citing threats from Hezbollah, which refuses from disarming, as a reason.