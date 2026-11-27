ROME, November 27. /TASS/. Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani has refuted Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that Ukraine’s attack on the port of Benghazi had been coordinated with Kiev’s allies, La Stampa reported.

Earlier, Zelensky told BBC News Ukraine, commenting on the attack on Benghazi, that Ukraine never carries out such operations without prior coordination with its partners.

"There was no coordination <…>. No one knew what the Ukrainians were doing in Libya. Therefore, what Zelensky said is not true," Tajani was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi on November 22. Vice Chair of Libya’s Presidential Council Musa Al-Koni said that Ukraine's claiming responsibility for the terror attack in the port of Benghazi can be considered a declaration of war against the Libyan state.