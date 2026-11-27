BERLIN, November 27. /TASS/. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is calling for the closure of Germany's borders to Ukrainian refugees, asserting that "Germany should not bear responsibility for the entire world." This assertion was made by Markus Frohnmaier, the deputy leader and foreign policy spokesman for the AfD faction in the Bundestag.

"We will close our borders. I am a German politician. Addressing the issues in Ukraine is not my responsibility," Frohnmaier declared in remarks published by the newspaper Bild. He further emphasized that the party aims to repatriate all Ukrainians currently residing in Germany, claiming that such a move would help secure "safe borders" for the country.

Current statistics from Eurostat reveal that approximately 1.3 million Ukrainians are living in Germany, making up roughly one-third of the total Ukrainian refugee population across EU nations.