NEW YORK, November 27. /TASS/. The US military struck and disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"CENTCOM disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 26, after the crew attempted to run the US naval blockade, despite multiple warnings, following departure from Bandar Abbas," it said. "A US military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer. The ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed."

As Many as 158 have been redirected and six more have been disabled by the US military since the beginning of the US naval blockade of Iran.