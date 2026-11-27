BRUSSELS, November 27. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has supported the idea of selling ammunition to Kiev while ruling out giving anything to Kiev for free.

"You refuse to see the difference between just giving and selling," he told reporters, commenting on the results of the European Council summit. "If someone wants to buy something from us, they are welcome to do so."

At the same time, he pledged that Slovakia will not support Ukraine through loans and "direct military donations."

Commenting on the discussion at the European Council regarding the draft long-term EU budget, Fico noted that he was open to compromises with a view to the subsequent adoption of the document. He said that in December, the European Council would return to discussing the issue of including funding for Ukraine in the EU budget for 2028-2034.

He also said that Slovakia is reluctant to take part in the European Union’s new loan to Ukraine worth 45 billion euro. "Just as with the [previous] 90-billion-euro loan, Slovakia doesn’t want to participate in this loan," he said, adding that Bratislava is providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and helping it with mine-clearing operations.