MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry plans to speed up construction of housing for military personnel and their families, Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Pavel Fradkov said in an interview with Vesti news program.

"We have launched a large-scale and unprecedented program to build modern new military towns to house personnel and military equipment for newly formed units and formations, including those participating in the special military operation. Issues related to housing provision and the construction of apartment buildings are under special scrutiny. We will only continue to increase the pace of housing construction for the service housing stock, the permanent housing stock, and for service members and their families," he said.

According to Fradkov, additional resources are being sought for this task in collaboration with the Finance Ministry and Russian government. The deputy defense minister also emphasized that the ministry is paying special attention to both housing construction and medical facilities. For example, over the past two of years, 12 modern, high-tech military hospitals have been commissioned, providing approximately 2,000 beds.