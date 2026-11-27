MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. A Russian senator has stressed the importance of defending Russia’s sovereignty and state security in the Arctic amid the growing interest to this region from other countries.

"The Arctic is becoming increasingly important on the international agenda today. Countries are showing growing interest in its transport routes, natural resources, and economic opportunities. Consequently, issues related to protecting sovereignty, ensuring state security, and maintaining Russia’s stable presence in the region are of fundamental importance," Ivan Novikov, a member of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, told TASS, commenting on Russia’s new development strategy for the Arctic shelf.

According to the lawmaker, security and international cooperation "are not mutually exclusive." "The strategy sets out the objective of preserving the Arctic as a territory of peace and stability. The Arctic is not only a territory of national interests of individual states but a region on whose sustainable development international transport links, environmental security, and global climate-related process depend. It is particularly important to defend our national interests here, preserving opportunities for a constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.

He stressed how crucial it was for Russia to ensure long-term development of the region. For these ends, in his words, coordinated efforts are needed at all levels to implement the national strategy, create conditions for investments and new productions, develop infrastructure, and ensure proper living conditions for people. "The primary outcome of implementing the strategy should be to ensure that the Arctic remains a region of sustainable development, economic opportunities and a safe place to live for the people who see their future there," the senator added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed a new strategy for developing Russia’s Arctic zone and ensuring national security in this region. According to the relevant presidential decree, the strategy aims to "improve coordination among public authorities, civil society institutions and organizations" as they safeguard Russia’s national interests in the Arctic and promote the comprehensive social and economic development of its Arctic zone."

Among the objectives set forth by the strategy are: to increase the total living space per inhabitant of the macro-region to 38 square meters by 2035, to keep the unemployment rate in the Arctic zone under 2% by 2035, to increase freight shipments via the Northern Sea Route to 109 million tons by 2030 and to 150 million tons by 2035.