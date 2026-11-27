MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Member-nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have reviewed the launch of a CIS+ format and how to give it concrete substance, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters following a meeting of the CIS Economic Council.

"In a restricted format, we exchanged views on the growing interest that neighboring countries are showing in the work of the CIS. In particular, we noted interest from the Islamic Republic of Iran. As you know, the emergence of a new CIS+ format is currently under discussion. We exchanged views on how to fill this format with substance that enhances the appeal for countries that are our closest neighbors," Overchuk noted.