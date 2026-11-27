MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Amid the West’s non-stop attempts to divide Russian society, the Russian people are uniting around the country's common history, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Being a multiethnic civilization, the Russian state has been developing around traditional spiritual and ethic values for centuries. And today, in the midst of this topsy-turvy time in world history, Western countries continue their attempts to divide our society, while we're propped up by the legacy left us by our ancestors, a kind of safeguard for our nation’s unity and independence," he said in an address to the participants in the plenary session of the 28th World Russian People’s Council.