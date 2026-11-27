ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Turkey’s participation as a guest country in the 30th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will give an impetus to bilateral trade, a source in the Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) told TASS on the sidelines of the Turkey-Russia business forum.

"Turkey’s participation as the guest country at SPIEF will definitely give an impetus to bilateral trade and expedite implementation of plans to bring the turnover between the two countries to $100 bln per year," the source said.

Turkey will be the guest country at SPIEF to be held in St. Petersburg next June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the forum.

Turkey’s participation in SPIEF "will open new opportunities for implementing promising projects in trade, transport, energy, and other spheres," the source added.