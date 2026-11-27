MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev called US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner peacekeepers, saying the entire team of US President Donald Trump has pursued peace.

"Firstly, the entire Trump team - and the Russian president often says so - is seeking peace, the peace process. So, both Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are peacekeepers - people who are looking for this peaceful solution," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the AI Journey conference on Friday.

Putin’s special envoy also stressed the importance of maintaining contacts between Russia and the United States, which he said are supported by the results already achieved by the two sides. Nuclear powers must communicate, he insisted, while the administration of former US President Joe Biden actually opted against dialogue, he concluded.