MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Social policy issues are top of mind for citizens ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Q&A event, accounting for almost one-fifth of all queries submitted for the annual call-in show as of 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday, according to data released live on Vesti television.

Infrastructure is the second-most popular topic, tied with questions of dealing with government services, with both categories featuring in 11% of all concerns each.

Questions for the December 10 event are coming in from all over, but for now, the most inquiries have come from Moscow and the Moscow Region, with 8% and 7%, respectively. South Russia’s Krasnodar Region is third with 5% of questions filed, with residents of the Chelyabinsk Region (4%) and the Rostov Region (3%) next in Vesti’s ranking of the most active citizens.

Most people choose to phone in to express their concerns, with 45% of citizens choosing to do it this way.

As many as 36% of messages have been filed on the Max messenger, the next most popular method.

SMS and MMS, social media platforms, and the official website dedicated to the TV show titled "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin" come next with the 12%, 4% and 3% share in all messages, respectively.