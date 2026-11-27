MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The lowest temperatures in Europe along with the real cold weather are yet to come, Gazprom warned.

Europe continues to intensively draw down gas from its underground storage facilities, the Russian gas holding said.

"Since the start of the season, 16.5% of the gas accumulated over the summer has already been withdrawn from European storage facilities. Meanwhile, the real cold weather is still ahead," the company noted.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, the natural gas volume lifted from the European underground gas storage facilities on November 25 became the maximal for this date throughout the history of observations.