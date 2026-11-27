LUGANSK, November 27. /TASS/. Air defense systems and mobile armed units destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian aerial targets in the municipalities of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past 24 hours, the republic’s head Leonid Pasechnik reported.

"Air defense systems and mobile armed units destroyed over 100 aerial targets over the republic’s territory," he wrote on Max.

According to him, during the past 24 hours, residential buildings, vehicles, and public utility and civilian infrastructure facilities in Lisichansk, Pervomaisk, as well as in the Lutuginsky, Belokurakinsky, Starobelsksky, and Krasnodonsky municipal districts came under Ukrainian forces’ fire.

Earlier, Pasechnik reported that an employee of a utility company was killed and three other people were injured in Ukrainian strikes on the republic’s territory over the past day.