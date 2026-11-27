ST. PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Diana Shnaider has set herself a big goal next year - to crack the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Top-10, the tennis player told TASS on Friday.

"Of course, I've got a lot of goals. But then, it seems to me, it's not such a good thing to be too eager," she said in an interview with a TASS correspondent.

"So, the biggest thing is just to stay injury-free, because getting injured is the worst thing for an athlete," she continued.

"I’ll be trying to get better and finally cross the threshold into the top-10 and make deep runs at Grand Slams," Shnaider, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, added.

Shnaider, 22, is currently 11th in the WTA Rankings. She has won six WTA titles on the singles side. Her best showing in Grand Slams was when she reached the semis at this year's French Open. She also debuted at the WTA Finals tournament this year.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.