ST. PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Diana Shnaider told TASS on Friday she's hopeful that she and top racquet Mirra Andreeva can play together in doubles at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

The 2028 Summer Olympic Games are slated to be hosted by the US city of Los Angeles from July 14-30. At the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Shnaider and Andreeva took silver in doubles, losing in the final to the team from Italy.

"It would be great, sure," Shnaider said in response to a TASS correspondent’s question about whether she intended to play doubles at the next Olympics. "I think it would be perfect, an ideal pairing."

"We'll do our best to make it happen," the Russian player, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, added.

Shnaider, 22, is currently 11th in the WTA Rankings. She has won six WTA titles on the singles side. Her best showing in Grand Slams was when she reached the semis at this year's French Open. She also debuted at the WTA Finals tournament this year.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.