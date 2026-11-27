SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, November 27. /TASS/. Two Borei-A-class strategic missile submarines, five Yasen-M-class multipurpose submarines and four diesel-electric submarines are currently under construction in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said.

"The construction of two Borei-A-class strategic missile submarines and five Yasen-M-class multipurpose submarines underway is underway at various stages. In addition, four diesel-electric submarines are also being built," he said at a meeting on the development of Russia’s multipurpose nuclear submarine fleet.

Putin pointed out that the submarines were being built as part of the Navy Development Strategy adopted in 2025, the shipbuilding program and some other programs. "And, of course, infrastructure is also being constructed and commissioned at submarine bases," the president added.