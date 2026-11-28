DUSHANBE, November 28. /TASS/. Russia is considering opportunities for cooperation with Tajikistan in mineral resource exploration, viewing rare earth metal deposits as promising, Alexey Shemetov, First Deputy CEO of Rosatom Nedra, told TASS.

"The mineral resource base of the Republic of Tajikistan has yet to be sufficiently explored, and in fact, its subsoil contains fairly substantial reserves of rare metals, for which global demand is currently growing," he said on the sidelines of the third International Mining and Metallurgical Forum in Dushanbe. In his opinion, Tajikistan does indeed have clusters of rare and rare earth metal deposits. He explained that rare earth metals are divided into light and heavy groups, adding that "the heavy group found here is of particular interest."

Shemetov noted that the expertise of Russia’s mining division could certainly be applied in Tajikistan. In particular, he mentioned the Russian company VNIPIpromtechnologii (Leading Design, Survey, and Research Institute of Industrial Technology), noting that the institute had been operating for more than 75 years. "It [the institute] is the custodian of historical records from studies of both uranium and other minerals in Tajikistan, which is why I see potential opportunities for our cooperation here," Shemetov said. He identified mineral resource exploration, the determination of mineral deposit evaluation parameters, and geological prospecting as the primary areas of cooperation. "At the second stage, some collaborative projects and joint mining ventures could be established," he concluded.

According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, a total of 800 deposits have been identified in the country, with around 100 deposits of gold, silver, lead, antimony, tungsten, and precious and semiprecious stones currently being developed. The country also possesses 10 types of strategic metals, minerals, and rare earth metals included in the lists of critical resources maintained by China, the European Union, and the United States.