MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is not raising the issue of expelling Armenia, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with TASS and the Evrazimut journal, noting that the republic retains its security guarantees.

"The decision to apply Article 25 of the CSTO Charter to Armenia is a forced measure dictated by the requirements of financial discipline. Yerevan stopped paying its membership dues in 2024, and the organization’s charter stipulates that arrears exceeding two years entail the restriction of voting rights and the right to nominate candidates for quota-based positions. At the same time, the question of expelling Armenia from the CSTO is not being raised, and it retains collective security guarantees," he noted.

Earlier, the leaders of CSTO member states, meeting at a summit in Moscow, decided to strip Armenia of its voting rights and its right to nominate representatives for key positions within the organization.