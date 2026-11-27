ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak urged against unnecessarily fueling tensions regarding a potential collapse of the OPEC+ deal over the positions of some participating countries on the assessment of their oil production capacities.

"Don't blow things out of proportion," he said, commenting on media reports that several countries in the agreement are dissatisfied with the conducted assessment of their oil production capacities and are asking to have it raised.

"Of course," he noted in response to a question about whether he was in a good mood ahead of Sunday's meeting.

A general OPEC+ ministerial meeting, meetings of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the OPEC+ Group of Seven, as well as a meeting of OPEC ministers are scheduled for Sunday, November 29.