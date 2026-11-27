ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Ankara and Moscow intend to diversify trade between Russia and Turkey through the more efficient use of both countries' production capacities and market opportunities, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said in Istanbul at the Russian-Turkish Business Forum, held on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

"We strive to increase product diversity in our bilateral trade by making more efficient use of both countries' production capacities and market opportunities. We are making every effort to implement joint projects that combine our country's processing and manufacturing capabilities with Russia's raw material and energy potential, as well as to build a resilient supply chain," the Turkish minister said.