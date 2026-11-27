CAIRO, November 27. /TASS/. Russia’s mission to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, Western Bank, has evacuated 1,297 Russian nationals and their family members from the Gaza Strip, the mission’s spokesperson Yulia Ovsyannikova said.

"In all, as many as 1,297 Russian citizens and their close Palestinian relatives have been able to leave the Gaza Strip since October 2023 thanks to the efforts of the Russian Foreign Emergencies Ministries and the assistance of UN agencies and Russian charity organizations," she told TASS.

According to Ovsyannikova, the mission continues to receive "requests from compatriots asking for help to leave the enclave." At this time, the Russian diplomatic mission in Ramallah is "working on the issue of evacuating three Russian citizens from the enclave," she added.

Apart from that, in her words, the mission is helping to evacuate Palestinian students who have been admitted to Russian universities. "We are paying special attention to the transfer from the Gaza Strip of Palestinian of students who have been admitted to Russian universities. As part of the two most recent evacuation campaigns, which took place on October 26 and November 25, 79 young people were able to leave the enclave and travel to various cities in our country to receive higher education," she noted.