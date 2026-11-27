MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Voyager 1 spacecraft, with which communication is currently lost, belongs to the older generation of probes that have already flown beyond the Solar System, though some hope of restoring communication remains, Dmitry Bisikalo, Deputy Scientific Director of the Russian National Center for Physics and Mathematics and Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), told TASS.

"With Voyager, it has happened from time to time that it shuts down. These are spacecraft that have already flown beyond the Solar System. And they have been flying for a very long time," Academician Bisikalo noted.

Asked whether this means humanity will hear nothing more from Voyager 1, Bisikalo said, "Not necessarily. I remember a similar incident about 10 years ago when one of them [these probes] went silent for a long time. But then they worked some magic and started receiving data from it again. People are working on it."

Voyager 1 was launched on September 5, 1977; it was the first to capture detailed images of the moons of Jupiter and Saturn, and in 2012 became the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space. On November 14, the Voyager 1 mission team discovered that it had stopped transmitting scientific and engineering data. As of November 18, the spacecraft was exactly one light-day, or nearly 26 billion km, away from Earth, according to the official NASA Solar System microblog.