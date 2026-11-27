ISLAMABAD, November 28. /TASS/. Pakistan and Turkey intend to step up their support for Saudi Arabia in ensuring the kingdom’s security amid attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansar Allah), Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced during a briefing following the second meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Alliance.

"The three sides reiterated their strong condemnation of persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthi militia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed their collective resolve to continue and intensify efforts to support the Kingdom in safeguarding its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, in accordance with the collective defense provisions enshrined in the Makkah [Mecca] Agreement of Joint Defense," he stated.

The meeting of representatives from the pact’s member states took place on Friday in Islamabad. Pakistan was represented by Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir. Saudi Arabia was represented by Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, while Turkey was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler.

The Mecca Agreement was signed on August 7 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It stipulates that an attack on any one of the three countries shall be considered an act of aggression against all signatories. On October 5, the parties decided to proceed with the practical implementation of their mutual defense commitments and take steps toward deploying agreed-upon military forces and assets in Saudi Arabia. Retired Pakistani Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood has been appointed as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term.