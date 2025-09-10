IAEA reaches deal with Iran on monitoring of facilities in Fordow, Natanz, Isfahan — chief

VIENNA, September 10. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has finalized with Iran a procedure for monitoring nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan that were attacked in June, the agency’s head Rafael Grossi said.

"This technical document provides for a clear understanding of the procedures for inspection, notifications, and their implementation, fully in line with the relevant provisions of the CSA (the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement - TASS). These include all facilities and installations in Iran, and it also contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities, including the nuclear material present at those," he said at an IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

Grossi explained that Iran will follow its own procedures regarding the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities, which align with recently adopted legislation. According to the IAEA chief, these procedures will "open the way for the respective inspections and access" to the facilities. The procedures "will be reviewed at technical level," but "will always be in line with the rights and obligations of Iran and the IAEA under the NPT Safeguards Agreement, which are not modified or amended as a result."

Earlier, Grossi said that the IAEA and Iran had agreed to resume the agency’s inspections of the country's nuclear facilities. The inspections were suspended after the July attacks by Israel and the US, as the IAEA’s failure to condemn the attacks on nuclear facilities sparked intense criticism in Iran.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA and halting all inspections of the country's nuclear facilities. However, the two sides later started consultations to establish new conditions for cooperation within the framework of the new laws adopted by Iran’s parliament.