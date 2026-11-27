ISALAMABAD, November 27. /TASS/. Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey call for deescalating tensions in the region and settling all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said after the second meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee of the Mecca Alliance.

According to the top Pakistani diplomat, the sides reiterated their commitment to "work together in the name of peace, security, and stability in the region" and agreed to continue consultations geared to "support efforts to deescalate tensions in the region and promote a peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy."

Apart from that, participants in the meeting discussed the implementation of resolutions adopted at the previous meetings of the committee and expressed satisfaction with the progress toward establishing the alliance’s secretariat in Saudi Arabia.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement that was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 7 provides for a mutual defense commitment whereby an attack on any one of the signatory nations will be regarded as an attack on all three. On October 5, the member countries decided to begin putting into practice their joint defense commitments and deploy military forces on Saudi territory.