MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Bilateral relations and current issues topped the agenda of this week's talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his visiting Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"[The presidents] discussed current issues. Both presidents, let us say, stated that trade between the two countries continues to grow. This is a very positive trend. And relations are developing in all possible areas. So, the presidents do have something to talk about each time," he told reporters.

Tokayev paid a working visit to Moscow on November 25 and 26. He met with Putin and attended Russian national bank Sber's AI Journey conference.