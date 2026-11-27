MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Pakistan-Russia Business Forum will gather around 200 delegates in Moscow on December 2 to discuss ways to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation, the Roscongress Foundation’s press service told TASS.

"On December 2, Moscow will host the Pakistan-Russia Business Forum. The event will be held as part of the Pakistani prime minister’s official visit to Russia," the foundation said. "Around 200 government and business representatives from both countries will attend the forum. The central event of the business program will be a plenary session on prospects for developing trade, economic and investment cooperation."

The forum is being organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, the Russian Trade Mission in Pakistan and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), jointly with the Economic Development Ministry, the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Roscongress Foundation.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Russia, a partnership based on mutual respect, shared interests and a commitment to peace, security and stability in the region," Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said. "The positive and constructive dynamics of our multifaceted cooperation in the fields of energy, education, trade, culture, sports, science and technology reaffirm the strength of our friendship." According to the ambassador, Pakistan offers wide-ranging opportunities for Russian businesses and entrepreneurs.

The forum’s expert discussions will focus on key areas of bilateral cooperation, including the textile and light industry, leather goods and sporting goods production, pharmaceuticals, medical, dental, veterinary and cosmetic instruments, the agro-industrial complex, food products, dairy products and nutraceuticals, the chemical industry, plastics, mineral products, fertilizers, coal and crude oil, information technology, transport and logistics, tourism and travel.