ISLAMABAD, November 27. /TASS/. Islamabad, Riyadh and Ankara have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense cooperation, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said at a briefing following the Second Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee under the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense.

"The parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in defense industries, joint technological development, training and capacity-building, with a view to enhancing the collective capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces, in order to address mutual security concerns and contribute to peace and security in the region," he pointed out.

The meeting took place in Islamabad on Friday. Pakistan was represented by Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Chief of the Army Staff Asim Munir. Saudi Arabia was represented by Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, while Turkey was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Ministry Yasar Guler.

The agreement was signed in Mecca on August 7, 2026. Under its provisions, any external armed attack on one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all parties to the agreement. On October 5, the parties decided to begin implementing their joint defense obligations and take measures to deploy coordinated military forces and assets in Saudi Arabia.