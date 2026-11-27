BEIRUT, November 27. /TASS/. Druze self-defense units attacked positions held by Syrian government forces in the southern Suwayda Governorate, leaving four security personnel injured, Sham TV reported.

According to the report, the attack involved an explosive-laden drone that struck a checkpoint manned by internal security forces in the Rimat Hazem area along the ceasefire line.

Earlier, the western outskirts of the city of Suwayda were targeted with shelling and machine-gun fire; a civilian was injured.

On September 16 in Amman, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, and US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack signed a roadmap to resolve the situation in the Suwayda Governorate following an intercommunal conflict in the summer of 2025.

On October 17, the top Syrian diplomat said that Israel continued its attempts to undermine stability in Suwayda, using criminal groups to disrupt the ceasefire and foment chaos.