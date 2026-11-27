MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Ukraine's draft budget for next year provides for a record high amount of spending on military needs since 2022 - 5 trillion hryvnia (more than $111 billion), Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky said.

"Next year, Ukraine’s budget will allocate approximately 5 trillion hryvnias to security and defense alone. This is a record amount for the entire period of the war - 43% of our country’s GDP," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Koretsky, these expenses are partially covered by EU funds.

For several years now, Ukraine's budget has been running a record deficit, which Kiev has been trying to cover using funds provided by its Western partners.