No response for now from other states to join orbital station project — Roscosmos

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. There has been no response yet from other countries regarding their participation in the project to create the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), Sergey Saveliev, Deputy Director General of Roscosmos for International Cooperation, told reporters at the Army 2023 forum.

"So far no," Saveliev said when asked whether there had been a response from foreign partners on joining the project.

Earlier, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said Russia had proposed creating a dedicated specialized module for the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) to allow BRICS countries to conduct scientific research. He also said that Russia had offered African countries the opportunity to participate in the ROS project and the creation of national modules. In addition, during the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in December 2022, the head of Roscosmos offered him to participate in the ROS project and create a dedicated Belarusian module.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield west of Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating. The Russian Defense Ministry is the forum’s organizer and TASS is its media partner.