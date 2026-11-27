BRUSSELS, November 27. /TASS/. European Union leaders failed to resolve their differences on the bloc’s seven-year budget at the summit in Brussels, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said, according to the CTK news agency.

"Nothing happened. <...> Some countries said quite loudly that there were no conclusions," he said, referring to the end of the summit, when European Council President Antonio Costa was discussing the positions of several countries calling for spending cuts in the EU’s draft budget.

Earlier, the Czech prime minister stated the EU’s draft budget was unacceptable to Prague. According to him, EU member states held no substantive negotiations on Ukraine during the summit, with only representatives of some countries delivering statements on the issue.

European Union leaders canceled the second day of their Brussels summit. A European diplomatic source said the discussions had ended without any practical results and that further consultations had been postponed until December.