MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reprimanded four Russian rowing athletes for violating anti-doping regulations presumably committed about 12 years ago, the International Testing Authority (ITA) announced in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement: "The Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) has confirmed that four Russian rowers - Vladislav Ryabtsev, Denis Kleshnev, Vyacheslav Mikhaylovsky and Sergey Fedorovtsev - committed an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) by using multiple prohibited substances in 2014."

Based on the decision, Mikhailovsky, Ryabtsev and Fedorovtsev are stripped of of the gold medals they won at the 2015 European Championships.

The Russian athletes "may challenge the decision before the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division," the statement added.