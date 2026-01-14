Mongolia’s imports of diesel fuel, electricity from Russia increase in 2025

ULAANBAATAR, January 14. /TASS/. Mongolia boosted imports of diesel fuel by $41.1 mln, with 95% of supplies flowing from Russia, the National Statistics Office of Mongolia reported for 2025.

"In 2025, Mongolia's exports decreased by $81.9 mln compared to 2024, though imports of diesel fuel increased by $41.1 mln, 95% of which comes from Russia," the report said. Imports of nitrogen fertilizers and electricity also rose by $22.4 mln and by $18.5 mln, respectively, with part of electricity exported from Russia and China, the service added.

Mongolia's total foreign trade with 163 countries amounted to $27 bln last year, including $15.7 bln in exports, and $11.3 bln in imports, according to the report. Total trade turnover fell by 1.4% compared to 2024, or by $384.5 mln, with exports down by $81.9 mln, and imports down by $302.6 mln.