DONETSK, November 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 20 attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, killing one civilian and wounding five others, the DPR Department for Documenting Ukraine’s War Crimes reported.

"Twenty armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were recorded, with reports of one civilian killed and five wounded. One civilian infrastructure facility, a bus, as well as trucks and passenger cars were damaged," the department said in a statement.

It added that new information had also come in regarding two civilians wounded on November 25 in Konstantinovka.