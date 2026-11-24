BAIKONUR SPACEPORT / Kazakhstan/, November 24. /TASS/. The Progress MS-36 cargo ship, which lifted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, will deliver New Year's gifts, fresh fruits and vegetables to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos deputy head Dmitry Baranov told reporters.

"Today, another Progress cargo ship has lifted off from the Baikonur spaceport to the ISS. The space freighter is carrying about 2.5 tons of cargo, including equipment for the Teledroid project. <…> The cargo ship will also deliver fresh fruits and vegetables and New Year's gifts to the cosmonauts," he said.

The Progress MS-36 space freighter lifted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan at 1:17 p.m. Moscow time (10:17 a.m. GMT) and entered orbit at 1:27 p.m. Moscow time (10:27 a.m. GMT). It is expected to dock with the ISS on November 26.

The spacecraft is transporting over 2.4 tons of cargo to the ISS. The cargo includes 750 kilograms of fuel for replenishing the station, 420 kilograms of water, 51 kilograms of oxygen to restore the ISS atmosphere, 261 kilograms of food, including fresh produce, 41 kilograms of medicines and equipment designed to counter the effects of weightlessness, 247 kilograms of equipment for sanitary needs and hygiene products, and 657 kilograms of equipment and supplies to support the station and the crew’s scientific activities, including those for the experiments "Challenge," "Teledroid," "Aseptic," "Cascade" and "Orbita-MG."

The freighter’s main cargo is the Teledroid robot’s control system, which includes a torso-type manipulator with 30 degrees of freedom and two arms, external cameras and integration equipment. The robot is designed to work with standard space tools and is protected against vacuum, radiation and extreme temperature fluctuations. Its modular design also makes it easier to carry out repairs directly aboard the ISS.