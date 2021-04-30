Three Kyrgyz border guards killed, 22 wounded in conflict with Tajikistan, Bishkek says

BISHKEK, April 30. /TASS/. Three servicemen of a special task force of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security were killed in military clashes on the border with Tajikistan, the service reported on Friday.

"On April 29, 2021 during the military clashes with the Tajik side three servicemen of a special task force Boru of the State Committee for National Security’s Border Service were killed and 22 servicemen sustained various injuries," according to the statement.

According to the Border Service, two Kyrgyz military are in serious condition. A total of 134 people have been injured and 13 others have been killed in the conflict on the border with Kyrgyzstan.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28. A day later military clashes between the Kyrgyz and Tajik forces broke out. Late on April 29, the sides agreed on a ceasefire and pulling back troops. Both Bishkek and Dushanbe reported a large number of injuries.