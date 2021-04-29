Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to ceasefire

"Several rounds of talks between the two Foreign Ministers resulted in an agreement of full ceasefire and withdrawal of forces to their previous deployment locations," the statement says.

BISHKEK, April 29. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to a ceasefire at the border starting on 20:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time) April 29, Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

The two top diplomats noted that the border conflict must be resolved via diplomatic and political means, Tajik Foreign Ministry said.

"Negotiations between the heads of law enforcement agencies of the two countries will begin shortly in the city of Isfara," the ministry spokesman said.

Earlier, the Tajik Border Control Service reported that hostilities at the border continue.

"The Kyrgyz side increases its military presence at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The standoff between the two sides continues, including with use of firearms," the Border Control Service said, adding that the area of the Golovnoy water distribution station is currently under complete control of Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, the Kyrgyz government reported the establishment of an anti-crisis center on resolution of the situation at the border.

"Under the command of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ulukbek Mariov, an anti-crisis center for coordination and monitoring of the situation at the border has been established," the cabinet said, adding that it takes all measures to resolve and examine the situation.