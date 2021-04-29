Bishkek reports shootout between Kyrgyz, Tajik military servicemen on the border

BISHKEK, April 29. /TASS/. A firefight between Kyrgyzstan’s and Tajikistan’s military servicemen has broken out on the border between the two countries, the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security reported on Thursday.

"The situation in the Golovnoy populated area of the Batken District of the Batken Region (Kyrgyzstan) has escalated. The Tajik side has deliberately incited a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border and continues to exacerbate the situation. A shootout between units of the parties’ troops has erupted. According to preliminary data, the Tajik side is setting up positions of mortar crews," the report said.

The Border Service added that the Kyrgyz side, along with local authorities, had been taking all necessary measures to resolve the situation. "The Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic is calling on its Tajik counterparts to do their utmost to de-escalate the situation on this section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," it assured.

The length of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is about 980 kilometers. Dozens of disputed sections remained along the border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The last meeting of the demarcation commission was held in March 2021, and the delegations were led by the chairmen of the State Committees for National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. At some sections, disputes and conflicts arise from time to time between residents of the border areas.