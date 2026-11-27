MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Budapest’s position on further support for Ukraine will depend on the conditions set by Brussels for the allocation of funds and their impact on Hungary’s national budget, Zsolt Judak, an MP from the ruling Tisza party, told the Izvestia newspaper.

"Regarding the provision of further EU financial support to Ukraine, a well-founded position can only be formed once we have reviewed the specific proposals, the terms of their financing, and the implications for Hungary’s budget," he noted.

Earlier, European Union member states failed to reach an agreement on any of the three key elements of the 2028-2034 EU budget. According to a European diplomatic source, EU leaders canceled the second day of their summit in Brussels following the collapse of talks on the seven-year budget and an additional 45 billion euros in funding for Kiev for 2027.