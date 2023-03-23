Lavrov points to positive dynamics in military and technical ties with Burundi

SOCHI, March 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted positive dynamics in the sphere of military and military-technical cooperation with Burundi.

"We have good contacts in the line of law enforcement agencies. Burundian representatives traditionally take part in the annual special meetings of high representatives in charge of security issues. There is a positive dynamic in the sphere of military and military-technical ties," the Russian top diplomat pointed out on Thursday at a press conference following talks with Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro.

"We will continue to improve, as I have already said, the legal framework of our relations, including in the field of peaceful nuclear development, healthcare, cooperation between the agencies dealing with justice, labor activities," Lavrov added.

In his turn, Burundi Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro pointed out that "both sides are ready to further strengthen interaction in these areas." "Burundi has always had good relations with Russia in the field of military equipment, military hardware, and we are ready to continue close cooperation in this area," he said.