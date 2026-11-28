MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Forces advocating for Britain’s return to the European Union exist in the country, but the bloc itself shows little interest in this, having learned to "live without London," First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with TASS

When asked about the possibility of Britain rejoining the EU, he replied:

"There are two trends gaining momentum in London: one in favor of returning to the European Union, and a fairly low level of interest from the EU itself, which has learned to live without London. After all, the split was quite painful for both London and the EU. It will likely only be possible to patch things up partially now: some things in terms of phytosanitary standards, easing the visa regime, and so on. However, a full-scale return to all the agreements that were torn up is an idealistic view of what is happening," the senator said.

On Brexit

A referendum on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the EU took place on June 23, 2016, with 51.9% of British voters backing ending membership and 48.1% voting against it. After several years of talks, the kingdom left the bloc on the night of February 1, 2020. On January 1, 2021, the post-Brexit transition period, during which the UK remained subject to all European regulations, expired.

In December 2020, the parties concluded a deal on post-Brexit relations, which provides for a free trade area for goods and services without quotas and tariffs, as well as the opportunity for British citizens to visit the EU and vice versa without a visa for up to 90 days.